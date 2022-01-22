3,422 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $85.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

In other Centene news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,419 shares of company stock worth $9,752,253. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

