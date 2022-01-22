360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $20.41

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.41, but opened at $21.64. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 5,736 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. CLSA increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 0.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 8.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 8.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

