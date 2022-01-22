365,144 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,807,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLF opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.73. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $45.84 and a one year high of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

SLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

