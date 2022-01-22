$397.96 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report $397.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $407.77 million and the lowest is $390.50 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $333.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,880. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

