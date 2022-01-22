$418.43 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce sales of $418.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.39 million and the highest is $420.00 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $423.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 163.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth $201,000.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $17.52. 1,062,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,365. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99.

Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

