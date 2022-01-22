4,215 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,501 shares of company stock valued at $49,078,901. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $130.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

