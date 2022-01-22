4,354 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $267.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.87.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,089,570 shares of company stock valued at $728,336,135. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.53.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

