$47.11 Million in Sales Expected for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) will post $47.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $47.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year sales of $176.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $176.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $211.02 million, with estimates ranging from $203.95 million to $214.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on FORG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other ForgeRock news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,927,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 402,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

