5,377 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,377 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 180,790 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $35,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,167 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,417 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.65.

Shares of NXPI opened at $199.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $156.02 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

