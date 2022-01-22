7,974 Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in RingCentral by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in RingCentral by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in RingCentral by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RingCentral by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG opened at $167.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.60 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.39.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.41.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

