8,259 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.42.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

