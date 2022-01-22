862 Shares in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILCB. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $60.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.70. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $67.03.

