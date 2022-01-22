$866.85 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce $866.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $865.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $868.60 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $798.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $224.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.89 and a 200-day moving average of $241.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $191.13 and a 12 month high of $265.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.