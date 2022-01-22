888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Receives $545.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $545.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on EIHDF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on 888 from GBX 600 ($8.19) to GBX 545 ($7.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. 888 has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

