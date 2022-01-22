89,895 Shares in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Purchased by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCP opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DCP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

