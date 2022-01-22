91,073 Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Bought by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ETRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.