9,825 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,569.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $123,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.41. The company had a trading volume of 259,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,479. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 45.42. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

