$99.58 Million in Sales Expected for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will announce sales of $99.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.90 million and the lowest is $99.42 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $404.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.19 million to $406.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $467.50 million, with estimates ranging from $459.85 million to $487.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYCR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In related news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,066,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,661,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,561,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $23.91. 450,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,820. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

