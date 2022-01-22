Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 289 ($3.94).
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Abrdn to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.37) to GBX 275 ($3.75) in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abrdn from GBX 305 ($4.16) to GBX 289 ($3.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Abrdn from GBX 315 ($4.30) to GBX 245 ($3.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £163,100 ($222,540.59). Also, insider Hannah Grove purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £75,900 ($103,561.20).
About Abrdn
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
