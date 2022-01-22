Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 289 ($3.94).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Abrdn to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.37) to GBX 275 ($3.75) in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abrdn from GBX 305 ($4.16) to GBX 289 ($3.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Abrdn from GBX 315 ($4.30) to GBX 245 ($3.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £163,100 ($222,540.59). Also, insider Hannah Grove purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £75,900 ($103,561.20).

ABDN stock traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 237.80 ($3.24). The company had a trading volume of 4,486,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,885. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 3.61. Abrdn has a one year low of GBX 226.10 ($3.09) and a one year high of GBX 300.40 ($4.10). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 242.31.

About Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

