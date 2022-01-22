Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Equity Residential by 7.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 72.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Equity Residential by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 69.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $88.06 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.46%.

