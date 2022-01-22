Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 136.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after buying an additional 869,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,139,000 after buying an additional 491,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after buying an additional 121,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX opened at $109.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.58.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

