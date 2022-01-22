Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OKE opened at $58.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

