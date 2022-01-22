Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,124,000 after buying an additional 128,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after buying an additional 185,912 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,103,000 after buying an additional 83,554 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UHS opened at $128.35 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.87.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

