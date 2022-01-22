Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 204 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE CP opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

