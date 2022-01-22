Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

