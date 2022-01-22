Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
