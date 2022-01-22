Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATVI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.22.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

