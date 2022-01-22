Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATVI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.22.
NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
