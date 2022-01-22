Acumen Capital Cuts Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$4.25

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FOOD has been the topic of several other research reports. dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James cut Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.83.

Shares of FOOD opened at C$3.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.35 million and a P/E ratio of -7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.39. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$3.19 and a 52 week high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

