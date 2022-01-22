Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Separately, Dawson James reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%. Equities analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 854,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 582,319 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

