ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.19.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,522,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,161,000 after purchasing an additional 213,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,955 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% in the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

