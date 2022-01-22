Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given a C$9.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) received a C$9.00 target price from analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lowered Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.45.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$6.70 on Thursday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.91 and a twelve month high of C$8.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.20.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$110.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

