Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives $5.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.55. 1,036,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,763. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $152.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 791,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

