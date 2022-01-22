Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 849 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth $215,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the second quarter worth $218,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter worth $230,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSKA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.86.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $146.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.23. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $138.56 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

