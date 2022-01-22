Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HPF opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

