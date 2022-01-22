Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.