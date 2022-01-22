Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

NYSE AEG opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

