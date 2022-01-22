Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,179.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANNSF. Bank of America upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €177.00 ($201.14) to €174.00 ($197.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $165.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.92. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $140.96 and a one year high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

