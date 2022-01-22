Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 119,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 80,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of C$50.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.43.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. The Company’s lead product, macimorelin, is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD).

