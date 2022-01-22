Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.