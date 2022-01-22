AGCO Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

AGCO has raised its dividend payment by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGCO to earn $10.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO opened at $117.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGCO stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.