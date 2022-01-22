agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $38.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

AGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,156 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in agilon health by 597.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 323,895 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGL traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,571. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. agilon health has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.54 million. On average, analysts predict that agilon health will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

