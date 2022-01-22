agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. agilon health has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that agilon health will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $118,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,156.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

