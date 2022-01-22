AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) versus Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Critical Contrast

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.1% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Bion Environmental Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.67 -$53.71 million ($0.71) -2.85 Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -$3.45 million N/A N/A

Bion Environmental Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and Bion Environmental Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.52%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Bion Environmental Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Bion Environmental Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -6.73% -9.85% -3.33% Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -137.74%

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Bion Environmental Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers. The Tecnidex segment offers fungicides, disinfectants and coatings primarily focused on the citrus market. The company was founded on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform. Bion Environmental Technologies was founded by Jere Northrop and Jon Northrop on December 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

