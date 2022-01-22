Aigang Market Cap Achieves $314,053.70 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Aigang has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar. Aigang has a total market cap of $314,053.70 and approximately $41,894.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00045336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Aigang

AIX is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

