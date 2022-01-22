Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.40 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AF. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.66) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.09) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.35 ($3.80).

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €4.00 ($4.55) on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($16.65). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.06.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

