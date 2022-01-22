Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFLYY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €4.50 ($5.11) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. 36,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

