Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air Industries Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

