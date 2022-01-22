Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Akouos alerts:

Shares of AKUS stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. Akouos has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $192.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akouos will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKUS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Akouos by 9,144.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 170,458 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Akouos in the third quarter valued at $4,819,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Akouos by 56.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Akouos by 40.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 68,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Akouos by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,570,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after purchasing an additional 61,098 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akouos (AKUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.