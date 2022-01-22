Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $70.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $590,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 70.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.