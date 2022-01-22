Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $590,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Alcoa by 155.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 183,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

