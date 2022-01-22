ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 502,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALE stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 199,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 387,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.